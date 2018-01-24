Tammy Duckworth will be the first US senator to give birth while in office

On Tuesday, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth told the Chicago Sun-Times that she is six months pregnant.

Duckworth and her husband Bryan Bowlsbey are expecting their second child in April, at which time she would become the first Senator to give birth while serving in the chamber. Ten members of Congress have given birth while in office.

"I feel great," she told the Sun-Times. She also tweeted about her "exciting personal news."

Her colleagues are also excited for her. "I am proud to have her as my Illinois colleague and prouder still that she will make history by being the first U.S. Senator to have a baby while in office. I couldn't be happier for her," said Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement. "I have learned to never underestimate Tammy Duckworth."