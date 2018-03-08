Venus and Serena Williams: Men need to be advocates for pay equality, too

Serena and Venus Williams are among the richest athletes in the world. They've both earned millions of dollars in prize money and endorsements during their long and successful careers.

Yet both sisters are passionate about helping others achieve equality both on and off the court. The Williams sisters were in New York City this week taking part in the Tie Break Tens tennis tournament. In honor of International Women's Day, the sisters spoke to CNBC about work-life balance, paid family leave and equality in the workplace.

Serena Williams has returned to tennis just months after giving birth to daughter Alexis this past summer. Playing in her first singles tennis match this week, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner says having a child has changed her outlook on tennis.

"It's different now. You have different priorities," she says. The 36-year-old says she now plans her schedule around her daughter's and likes to be home at a consistent time at least four or five times a week. "I just work around it," she says.

"Serena's an amazing mom," says sister Venus. "She really puts the baby first and has found a balance and never changed. If I'm a mom one day, I hope to be just as good as her."

As the sisters gear up for their next tournament in Indian Wells, California, Serena says she's just happy to be back on the court. "I don't even really know what to expect from myself. I'm just happy that I can still do this and I would love to do it again."