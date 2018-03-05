Frances McDormand excited and confused viewers of the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday night when she abruptly concluded her impassioned acceptance speech for the Oscar for Best Actress with two words: "inclusion rider."
An inclusion rider is a clause in an actor's contract that requires that the cast and crew reflect the demographics of the world today.
For instance, a typical inclusion rider would require that a cast be 50 women, 40 percent people of color, 5 percent L.G.B.T.Q., and 20 percent disabled.