Smith and researchers at the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative have analyzed hundreds of the top grossing movies and found that even though the gender of a lead character did not have any impact on the economic success of a movie, less than a third of all roles with at least one word of dialogue are given to women and girls.

Furthermore, when they analyzed films from the 1940s for comparison, they found that essentially no progress had been made in the intervening years.

Of the top 100 films of 2015, 48 had no black or African-American female characters, 70 had no Asian or Asian-American female characters and 93 had no lesbian, bisexual or transgender characters. Female characters were also three times more likely to be shown partially naked.

"This is not underrepresentation. This is erasure," says Smith in a 2017 Ted Talk. "What we see onscreen and what we see in the world, they do not match.