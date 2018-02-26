32% of millennials would break up with their significant other for a $37,000 raise

Though they're sometimes labeled as "lazy" and "entitled," millennials are actually making significant sacrifices in order to get ahead in their careers. Taking on piles of student debt, living at home and forgoing getting a place of their own are just a few of the ways the millennial generation is making ends meet.
When financial services company Comet surveyed 364 single employed millennials without children, they found that relationships were another area 20 to 36-year-olds were willing to cut back. In fact, 41 percent said they would end a relationship for a promotion.