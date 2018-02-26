32% of millennials would break up with their significant other for a $37,000 raise

Millennials are so focused on career advancement, that respondents admitted that they'd be willing to stay single for 11 years, delay marriage for seven years and put off having kids for eight — if it meant getting ahead at work.

But a willingness to sacrifice for their careers does not mean millennials won't' compromise. A whopping 86 percent of respondents said they would move to another city if their beloved was offered a better job.

When it comes to getting a raise, millennials were similarly willing to sacrifice. Almost a third said they would end a relationship for a raise. These workers on average said that a $36,000 raise would convince them to put off having a relationship.