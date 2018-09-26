VISIT CNBC.COM

The 13 highest-paying jobs you can do from home

Working from home is more popular — and more common — than ever. According to Gallup's "State of the American Workplace" survey, 43 percent of working Americans occasionally work remotely and over a third of workers would change jobs for the opportunity to do so.

Working from home provides workers with flexibility and can allow them to save money on expenses. Remote jobs site FlexJobs estimates that working from home can save workers as much as $4,668, while Quartz calculates that telecommuters can save $2,524 a year.

And in some special roles, workers can also make serious cash. FlexJobs used salary data provided by compensation specialists at Glassdoor to determine the highest-paying remote jobs. What they found was that a surprising number of traditionally high-paying roles are becoming more available to to telecommuters. That means that highly-trained workers can make six-figures working from their couches.

Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs you can do from the comfort of your own home:

13. Data architect (tie)

Median salary: $101,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Data architects design, create, deploy and manage companies' data architecture. A degree in computer science is typically required."

13. Strategy manager (tie)

Median salary: $101,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Strategy managers help companies grow and set goals by formulating actionable plans. Project management and statistical knowledge is often required."

11. Financial planning and analysis manager (tie)

Median salary: $102,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Financial planning and analysis managers will typically oversee the financial planning process, including annual budgeting and forecasting, and provide insights on improving efficiency."

11. Solutions architect (tie)

Median salary: $102,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Solutions architects create and deliver solution architectures that meet client needs, assure delivery teams are aware of the required objectives and obtain positive feedback from the customer."

8. Engineering manager (tie)

Median salary: $105,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Engineering managers can find remote positions where they will architect and write scalable full-stack code, perform code reviews and encourage proper architecture, planning and implementation process."

8. Software architect (tie)

Median salary: $105,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Some of the duties of a remote software architect include understanding product system requirements and architecture, maintaining an architecture roadmap and designing core architecture."

6. Nurse practitioner (tie)

Median salary: $107,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Licensed nurse practitioners can remotely triage and provide medical care, provide medical and wellness education, diagnose and treat patients and assist with care coordination."

6. Software engineering manager (tie)

Median salary: $107,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Software engineering is a popular category for remote work. Duties of this type of job typically include managing a team of engineers, setting and implementing standards for code quality and providing direct technical leadership."

5. Software development manager

Median salary: $109,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Many fully remote positions can be found for software development managers who perform high-quality software analysis, deliver and implement code and develop application-based strategies."

4. Corporate counsel

Median salary: $115,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Another top-paying job of 2018, remote corporate counsel positions will typically provide legal advice and support, support regulatory affairs and draft and negotiate contracts."

3. Enterprise architect

Median salary: $116,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Enterprise architects will develop use cases, business processes and business rules, and develop baselines and recommendations for architecture. Remote work options can be found in a variety of locations."

2. Pharmacist

Median salary: $127,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Licensed pharmacists can find remote positions that require the ability to review prescriptions, ensure authorizations, handle phone calls and process requests."

1. Physician

Median salary: $195,000

Job description from FlexJobs: "Physicians can use telemedicine to work remotely. Duties will typically include providing patient consultation, diagnosing and prescribing medicine."

Physicians topped FlexJobs' list as the highest-paying remote job, thanks to advancements in technology that have transformed how doctors treat patients. Today, physicians can use digital tools like video calling and text-based chatting to discuss symptoms with patients and provide preliminary treatment and care.

Other healthcare roles cracked the top 10 including pharmacist and nurse practitioner.

Unsurprisingly, many tech-forward careers like enterprise architect, software development manager and engineering manager also made the list. These roles often embrace telecommuting and can allow companies to source in-demand tech talent from all over the world.

According to Brie Reynolds, Senior Career Specialist at FlexJobs, high-paying remote opportunities are more common than people may realize.

"It often surprises people to learn that remote jobs exist for professions like medicine and law and that they tend to pay in-line with the traditionally high salaries found in those fields. The notion that jobs that let you work from home either some or all of the time must be low-paying or low-level is simply a myth," she tells CNBC Make It. "As the number of people working remotely grows year over year, it's clear that a wide range of jobs at all career levels and salaries can be done from home."

