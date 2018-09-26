The 13 highest-paying jobs you can do from home

Working from home is more popular — and more common — than ever. According to Gallup's "State of the American Workplace" survey, 43 percent of working Americans occasionally work remotely and over a third of workers would change jobs for the opportunity to do so.

Working from home provides workers with flexibility and can allow them to save money on expenses. Remote jobs site FlexJobs estimates that working from home can save workers as much as $4,668, while Quartz calculates that telecommuters can save $2,524 a year.

And in some special roles, workers can also make serious cash. FlexJobs used salary data provided by compensation specialists at Glassdoor to determine the highest-paying remote jobs. What they found was that a surprising number of traditionally high-paying roles are becoming more available to to telecommuters. That means that highly-trained workers can make six-figures working from their couches.

Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs you can do from the comfort of your own home: