How to start a business with less than $1,000   

There's no shortage of ways to make money online.

As a reporter at CNBC Make It, I've covered some of the most incredible — including a 28-year-old whose company has made millions buying things at Walmart and reselling them on Amazon and a musician who makes six figures playing with guitars five hours a day.

Yet, with each new story, I found myself wondering, can it really be so easy? Can someone with no prior experience actually start a successful business with a little time and even less money?

That's what I am determined to find out.

Operating with a budget of under $1,000, I will create a side hustle. The goal is to minimize effort but bring in revenue almost immediately. All profits at the end of the venture will be donated to charity.