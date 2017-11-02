This 28-year-old's company makes millions buying from Walmart and selling on Amazon   

It seems too easy to be true that you could make millions by raiding the clearance aisle at your local Walmart or Target and then selling your haul on Amazon. But that's exactly what 28-year-old Ryan Grant is doing.

Only four years after quitting his accounting job in Minneapolis, Minn., to flip purchases full-time, his business is making seven-figure profits.

"Pretty early on I realized I wasn't in the career path that I wanted to be on," he tells CNBC Make It. "That experience really had me looking for other options and I was starting to explore ways that I could basically leave that job and have my own schedule and be on my own time."

To do that, Grant turned to the side hustle he had used to made ends meet in college.