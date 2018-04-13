This simple budget can help you save way more without sacrificing your lifestyle

If you're working hard but are in disbelief about the state of your bank account, you're not alone. A recent national survey revealed that 44 percent of Americans could not afford a $400 emergency expense without borrowing or selling off assets. Americans also currently average a savings rate of significantly less than 5 percent.

Luckily, you can put more money in savings while still living comfortably with one surprisingly simple fix: It's time to revisit household budgeting. Americans are earning, saving and spending enough, just in the wrong order.

As a certified financial planner, I recommend breaking down your finances into three categories: spend, save and donate. However, that hierarchy often lends itself to a 100/0/0 allocation, which I find totally backwards.

The quick fix is to reverse the order and attempt a 10/10/80 allocation of cash flow: Save 10 percent, donate 10 percent and then spend 80 percent.