In some places around the U.S., house prices have gone up so much in just a couple of decades that the profits off of a home, whether from selling or from renting it out, could make you feel rich.

That's what personal finance site GOBankingRates found after looking at the median home value 20 years ago and the median home price today, among other data, for its latest report. Here are 16 cities where GBR saw incredible appreciation over the past two decades. (Read GBR's full methodology here.)