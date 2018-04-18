Southwest Airlines pilot who saved 149 people with emergency landing was one of first women to fly fighter jets

Alfred Tumlinson, another passenger, told the Associated Press, "She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her."

However, this isn't the first time the pilot has made history in her career. Shults, 56, was among the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy.

Cindy Foster — a classmate at MidAmerica Nazarene University, where Shults studied biology and agribusiness — tells the Kansas City Star that Shults was the first woman to fly an F/A-18 Hornet for the Navy.

Navy spokesperson Lt. Christina H. Sears told CNBC that while she cannot confirm whether Shults was the first woman to fly an F/A-18 Hornet, she confirmed that Shults "was among the first cohort of women pilots to transition to tactical aircraft."

Shults was commissioned in the Navy in 1985 and served as an instructor pilot flying the F/A-18 Hornet and EA-6B Prowler, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander, Sears said.

Although Shults always had a love for flying, she was met with "a lot of resistance" because of her gender, says Foster, who graduated with the pilot in 1983. "So she knew she had to work harder than everyone else."