Warren Buffett eats the same thing for breakfast every day—and it never costs more than $3.17

Warren Buffett keeps his breakfast under $3.17   

Investing legend Warren Buffett is worth an estimated $86 billion, which makes him one of the richest people in the world. But you'd never know it from his lifestyle.

The 87-year-old billionaire still lives in the five-bedroom home in Omaha, Nebraska, that he bought in 1958 for $31,500. And he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast.

On his five-minute drive to the office, which he's been making for the past five decades, Buffett stops by McDonald's and orders one of three items: two sausage patties, a sausage, egg and cheese or a bacon, egg and cheese.

"I tell my wife, as I shave in the morning, I say, 'Either $2.61, $2.95 or $3.17.' And she puts that amount in the little cup by me here [in the car]," he explains in the HBO documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett."

Each amount corresponds to one of his three go-to breakfast items.

"When I'm not feeling quite so prosperous, I might go with the $2.61, which is two sausage patties, and then I put them together and pour myself a Coke," he tells the documentary director Peter Kunhardt in the McDonald's drive-through. "$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the market's down this morning, so I'll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95."

Buffett proceeds to order a sausage, egg and cheese and pay using exact change.

