Warren Buffett eats the same thing for breakfast every day—and it never costs more than $3.17

Investing legend Warren Buffett is worth an estimated $86 billion, which makes him one of the richest people in the world. But you'd never know it from his lifestyle.

The 87-year-old billionaire still lives in the five-bedroom home in Omaha, Nebraska, that he bought in 1958 for $31,500. And he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast.

On his five-minute drive to the office, which he's been making for the past five decades, Buffett stops by McDonald's and orders one of three items: two sausage patties, a sausage, egg and cheese or a bacon, egg and cheese.