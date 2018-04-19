Jay-Z and Saudi royalty backed this 29-year-old to build a billion-dollar private jet app

When a 21-year-old Sergey Petrossov found himself on a private jet for the first time, he didn't anticipate he'd one day make it a regular occurrence — not only for himself, but for thousands of others.

Eight years on, however, he sits at the helm of JetSmarter, the billion-dollar, celebrity-backed private jet booking app commonly dubbed the Uber of the skies.

"At the time, I didn't know it was going to be a business," Petrossov told CNBC Make It, recalling his first trip in 2009.

It wasn't an obvious journey for Petrossov, after all. Back then, he was newly graduated from the University of Florida and cutting his entrepreneurial teeth on a start-up for schools in his native Russia. A chance encounter with the owner a private jet company saw him offered a ride.