Meet the robot that's hiring humans for some of the world's biggest corporations

Vera then calls applicants and says, "'I am Vera. I am a robot and I am calling on behalf of company X." Next, she asks candidates if they're still seeking a job. When they respond in the affirmative, Vera gives a rundown of the job description and sets up a video interview where she uses speech recognition to ask and answer questions about the position and the company. Candidates who excel in the interview are passed on to the company's HR manager for the final hiring decision.

The robot is particularly useful in quickening the vetting process for high-turnover blue-collar jobs like secretaries and restaurant waitstaff, as well as sales positions that require measurable skills, like sales managers or sales representatives, says Uraskin.

"What Vera can do in one working day, a traditional talent source would need to spend two weeks," he adds.

However, Uraskin notes that the software will not take away jobs from HR people. Rather, Vera performs the rote legwork that human recruiters don't enjoy doing. He explains that when reaching out to applicants on job boards, about 50 percent say they are no longer job hunting. As a result, it takes human recruiters almost 100 phone calls just to get nearly 20 solid candidates.

That's where Vera comes in. The robot can make thousands of calls a day and currently conducts about 50,000 interviews daily for Stafory clients. Vera also answers simple questions about the role, which frees up time for HR personnel, says Uraskin.

Unlike a human recruiter, Vera is available to make phone calls, answer questions and conduct interviews at any time of the day because it never has to attend meetings and doesn't require sleep. This also means that Vera is able to interact with candidates in different time zones, which is particularly beneficial for global companies.