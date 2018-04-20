Meet the robot that's hiring humans for some of the world's biggest corporations

The Russian startup Stafory is using Robot Vera, an AI-based software technology, to recruit and hire humans. Co-founders Vladimir Sveshnikov, 28, and Alexander Uraksin, 30, developed the technology after calling and screening over 1,500 people in ten days for vacant positions at a warehouse.
"We were exhausted from this work and needed a change," Uraskin tells CNBC Make It.
In 2016, Robot Vera was born. According to the creators, Vera boasts clients like PepsiCo, Auchan, L'Oréal and Raiffeisen Bank and cuts the time and cost of recruitment by roughly one-third. Here's how it works: Vera is connected to five different job sites, including CareerBuilder, Superjob and Avito.
Once recruiters have an open position, they create a detailed job description of what the role entails, the skills needed and a script of interview questions. Vera downloads this information and scours online resumes and cover letters to find qualified candidates.