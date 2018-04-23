3 non-business books that will make you more successful at work

Theoretical physicist Leonard Mlodinow explores how the mind discards old ideas and adopts new ones. The brain engages in "elastic thinking" which Mlodinow writes "is what endows us with the ability to solve novel problems and to overcome…psychological barriers that can impede us." He contends that the brain can think laterally, unlike a computer, so we can create unique solutions and ideas.

For example, he references the designers of the game Pokemon Go who wanted to create a gaming system that was wholly new, unlike what people had experienced before. Instead of thinking incrementally, they created an augmented reality product that garnered more than 600 million downloads.

Because the brain is capable of fusing seemingly disparate ideas, you indeed have the physiology to think of great new ideas. When you're at work, ask yourself "what doesn't go together?" And then try grouping ideas, products, systems – and you may stumble upon something truly unique.

2. "A Beautiful Question" by Frank Wilczek