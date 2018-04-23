PowerPoint is one of the most popular tools for sharing presentations. But at Amazon, the software program takes a back seat to written memos.

In a letter to shareholders, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees "don't do PowerPoint" or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, "Amazonians" create six-page narrative memos.

Though this rule has been in place for a number of years, Bezos says that reading his employees' memos taught him the importance of scope.

In a 2004 email to his team, the CEO explained why he swapped presentations for memos:

"The reason writing a 'good' four page memo is harder than 'writing' a 20-page PowerPoint is because the narrative structure of a good memo forces better thought and better understanding of what's more important than what."

In his latest shareholder letter, Bezos writes that employees now use "study hall" sessions, where they silently read one memo at the start of each meeting. "Not surprisingly, the quality of these memos varies widely," he says.

While some are well thought-out and carefully crafted, others are poorly done and fall on the other end of the spectrum. Bezos notes that although it's hard to pinpoint what differentiates a great memo from an average one, employees all have similar reactions when they read a great one.