If you invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Technology company Nvidia, which manufactures high-end graphics processors and chips, sits at the crossroads of several trendy industries, including gaming, cryptocurrency and autonomous driving, and was recently named one of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's favorite stocks.

In a note to clients early this month, analyst Vivek Arya wrote that the company represents "one of the more unique investments" in technology.

And, if you had invested in Nvidia in 2008, that bet would have paid off. According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment would be worth more than $11,200 as of Tuesday, or over 11 times as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.