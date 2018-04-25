Growing up poor led A-Rod to discover a business 'better than baseball'

Alex Rodriguez is best known for his achievements in baseball: He hit 696 home runs in 12,207 games over a 22-year career. He inked a record setting $275 million, 10-year agreement with the New York Yankees and retired in 2016. Now he's also a successful real estate magnate as founder of Monument Capital Management. He's even been a guest investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Things were very different when he first started playing baseball as an 8-year-old kid in Miami, Florida, but growing poor helped him get where he is today.

"I didn't have a lot of resources," A-Rod tells his friends and "Shark Tank" investors Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John over a late-night steakhouse dinner in April, which aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Rodriguez was raised by a single mother, Lourdes Navarro, who worked late nights at 24-hour chicken restaurant Pollo Supremo to provide for him and his two siblings, The Miami Herald reports.

Still, "Every 18 months we would have to move because the landlord would raise the rents," A-Rod says.

The experience had an impact.