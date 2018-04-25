Before Melissa McCarthy made it big, she had less than $5 in her bank account

Actress Melissa McCarthy has starred in some of the funniest, female-led movies in recent years: "Life of the Party" is out May 11, and who can forget "Bridesmaids" and "The Heat." She's a multimillionaire and lives in a sprawling 9,000-foot home in Los Angeles with her husband and two kids.

But when she first started out, McCarthy was flat broke, the star recently revealed to Glamour magazine.

"I remember when you could still get a $5 bill out of an ATM and I couldn't get it because [my balance] was under $5," McCarthy tells the publication.

McCarthy, 47, who was raised on a farm in Illinois, started out going to fashion school in New York City. And she wasn't very smart about money.

"When I moved to New York at 20, I wish I did not discover that you can just get credit cards. I had a friend — Brian Atwood, the shoe designer — and I remember him saying, 'What are you going to do, walk around New York in cheap shoes? You go to Bergdorf,'" McCarthy tells Glamour. "I was such a farm girl that I was like, 'I guess he's right.'"

She tried to justify pulling out plastic for such pricey purchases, and tells Glamour, "I couldn't afford anything in there, but they would just give you a store card, and so we were buying wonderful things. I was like, 'I work really hard. I'll pay this off in increments.' No, [laughs] you will not."

McCarthy soon quit school to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, but success wasn't immediate, and she spent years hustling in Hollywood before making it.

"I would never quite have the money for rent," she says, "so I would call my mom and dad or my sister and say, 'This is how much I'm short.' They never made me feel guilty, because they knew I wasn't lying around doing nothing," she recalls.

Despite having a support system, McCarthy wanted to be financially independent and still remembers what it was like to pull her first paycheck.

"I thought, I don't want to continue this pattern. I want to be able to pay the phone bill and not panic," she tells Glamour. So she got a job as a production coordinator and "got an actual check. It was the first time I stopped calling my parents, and it was an amazing feeling."