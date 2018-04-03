Why 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz hasn't splurged on anything big yet

Just because Chrissy Metz stars on NBC's hit show "This is Us," doesn't mean she's a big spender.

In fact, since landing the role of Kate, Metz says she hasn't splurged on anything big.

"I haven't done that yet," Metz, 37, told Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," on Thursday, when he asked what extravagant purchase she's made with her new-found wealth.

"Is that true?" Cohen asked.

"True," she responded.

"Good, so you're saving all your bank," Cohen said.

Well, not all. Maybe Metz hasn't snapped up a mansion or an expensive sports car, but she has shelled out a few bucks on smaller things.

"I just got my first pair of Alexander McQueen shoes," Metz told Glamour in a February 2017 article. But even so, she had "buyer's remorse," saying: "I'm so convinced I shouldn't have bought them, I still haven't busted them out of the box."

And in July 2017, Metz revealed another purchase she was excited about: "I have my own washer and dryer guys!" Metz gushed on The Today Show.

But other than that, Metz said she doesn't really need anything.

Perhaps that's because the actress, who just released a book, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today," knows what it's like to live with a lot less.

Before becoming an actress, she held odd jobs from nanny to fast food worker to being her talent agent's assistant.

The actress told Glamour she struggled financially after a stint in 2014 on "American Horror Story" didn't to lead to any new roles.

"I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest. I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores," Metz recalled.

Luckily, she had a support system.

"I never had to — God forbid — live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, 'Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don't give up,'" she said.

"People who supported me were like, 'If you don't have money for food, I'll cook you dinner. You don't have money for acting class? Let's get together and read lines,'" she told Glamour.

"I am so grateful that I had such an amazing support system, but when I booked 'This Is Us,' I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it," she said.

Despite the skyrocketing success of the show — it has racked up Emmy, Critics' Choice and People's Choice awards and Metz herself has been nominated for several Golden Globes — the star didn't pay off all her debt until late 2016 and lived with a roommate into 2017.

But Metz isn't the only frugal celebrity. Josh Radnor, star of NBC's "Rise," told CNBC Make It he was living in a $750- a-month sublet during the first two seasons of CBS's "How I Met Your Mother," reasoning that as an actor, you never know how long a job will last. His "Rise" co-star Auli'I Cravalho also hails from humble beginnings and said she saves her money for college.

For Metz, tough times might have taught her a thing or two about what really matters in life. On "Watch What Happens Live," when asked whether she'd rather be rich and sad or poor and happy, Metz promptly responded, "Poor and happy."

Don't miss: 'Good Girls' star Mae Whitman's first big splurge was surprisingly normal — but it made her cry

Like this story? Like us on Facebook