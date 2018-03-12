'Good Girls' star Mae Whitman's first big splurge was surprisingly normal — but it made her cry

For many stars, their first big paycheck is an excuse to splurge, often on something fun and frivolous. For actor Timothee Chalamet, it was Knicks season tickets. For basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, it was a million-dollar shopping spree, which included three Mercedes Benz cars.

But for actress Mae Whitman, who stars in NBC's new comedy series "Good Girls," it took her decades to treat herself, and it was with a surprisingly normal purchase.

"I've been working for 28 years," says Whitman, 29, who's starred in hit movies like "The Duff" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," as well as popular T.V. shows including NBC's "Parenthood" and Fox's "Family Guy." "And I was still like, 'It's not enough,'" she tells CNBC Make It about her frugal tendencies.

But Whitman says she recently took the plunge.

"I finally got myself a king-sized bed, and I was so happy about it," she says.

"And it's not even a fancy one. But I cried about it for three hours because I was like, 'This is so much money to spend in one place,'" she adds. "But then when I finally did it, [it was] like a dream come true.

"I spend big chunks of money so rarely," Whitman says. "The only thing I will really spend money on is if it improves quality of life or convenience. That's something that's big for me."