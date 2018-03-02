22-year-old Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet's 1st big splurge was on Knicks tickets

Among the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards is Timothée Chalamet, star of "Call Me By Your Name," the youngest person to earn a best actor nomination in nearly 80 years. And although Chalamet is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood, he's still a normal 22-year-old in many ways, as he reveals to GQ's Daniel Riley in the magazine's March 2018 cover story.

When Chalamet earned his first major paycheck from a commercial he did for Disney in 2010, for instance, he chose to spend it on something fun. The actor immediately bought season tickets up in the nosebleed section for the New York Knicks, he tells Riley.

However, the actor ended up only attending a few games that season. When he purchased the tickets, he was convinced that free agent LeBron James would sign with the Knicks, but after the basketball star headed to Miami instead, Chalamet decided to sell off a bunch of his tickets.