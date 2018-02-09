2 occasions when it's important not to use debit cards

Most of the time, it's safer to swipe a credit card than a debit card at the register.

That's because, unlike ATM cards, credit cards offer key protections against fraudulent charges and damaged purchases. Still, 66 percent of Americans believe choosing debit over credit is the safer bet, a 2017 survey from Compare Cards and Lending Tree reports. This belief holds especially true for millennials: 69 percent of them say they believe debit cards are as safe or safer than credit cards.

But even if you choose to stick to your debit card for everyday purchases, there are some situations in which you may want to think twice, Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, tells CNBC Make It.

Here are two of the most important times to consider using credit over debit.