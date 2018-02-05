Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in every US state

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount needed to live comfortably varies greatly. While a $45,000 salary might be sufficient for a family of three in South Dakota, you would need close to $60,000 on average to keep up in Hawaii, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, and a whopping $68,000 a year to get by in Washington D.C.

That's according to data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

To illustrate how these numbers vary across the U.S., Zippia mapped out what a living wage would be, or how much you would need to earn to live "comfortably" (above the poverty line) in every state. These numbers account for a family of two adults and one child and don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's what a living wage would be in each state, plus D.C. Click to enlarge.