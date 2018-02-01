Here’s where the most millionaires live around the world

In 2017, a new billionaire was minted every two days, according to a recent report from global charity Oxfam.

The number of millionaires is growing as well, increasing 36 percent between 2006 and 2016 and bringing the total number of millionaires in the world up to more than 13 million. That's according to Knight Frank's 2017 wealth report, which also broke down the number of millionaires and by city and continent.

In Europe, the most millionaires reside in London, with 357,200 calling the city home. Of those individuals, 4,750 are worth $30 million or more. In North America, New York is home to the most millionaires: 339,200. And 279,800 millionaires live in Tokyo, more than in any other city in Asia.

To illustrate the distribution, Jeff Desjardins at Visual Capitalist broke down the numbers into a fun infographic that shows where millionaire populations are living and expanding across the globe. Check it out below and click to enlarge.