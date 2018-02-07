74 percent of millennials would rather text—here's how to overcome your fear of the phone

How you answer the phone is the key to a solid first impression. You want to be friendly and provide context for the caller right away. Pope suggests you say something like, "Hello, this is Kimberly of The Pope Institute," so that "the person on the end knows that they're calling the right person, as well as the right business."

Although a simple "hello," isn't wrong, it still leaves a lot unsaid, Pope points out. "You're leaving the other person on the end to ask other questions such as 'Hi, is so and so there?' or 'Is this XY business?'" It's better to put them at ease by getting the conversation rolling.

If you're the one making the call and the other person answers with a mere "hello," you can still achieve the same goal by saying something along the lines of, "Hi, this is Kimberly of The Pope Institute. I'm calling for Mr. Peterson."

Pope warns against dropping the salutation altogether, however. Forgoing a greeting in favor of something like "Kimberly here," makes it sound like you're picking up in the middle of a conversation and can turn the tone negative.

"'Hello' is a part of the greeting that is a courteous and thoughtful thing to do," Pope says. "When you say 'Kimberly here,' it becomes very informal very quickly."