Experts everywhere tell you to buy a home—here's why they're wrong

Chances are, you've gotten some version of the following advice at some point: "You should buy a house because it's a good investment."
Even if it seems like the next logical step in your financial plan or in your life, think twice before making the commitment. Owning a home isn't always the sound investment it's made out to be, maintains Eric Roberge, a CFP and founder of Beyond Your Hammock.
"A single family home is not an investment," Roberge tells CNBC Make It. "It may gain money over time, but if you're looking to invest, buying a single family home and then living in that home is not the place to do it."