Experts everywhere tell you to buy a home—here's why they're wrong

Before handing over a down payment, consider your priorities. Do you want a place to call your own that you can decorate and design as you wish? Are you planning to start a family and looking for a space you can grow into? Or are you mostly looking to boost your net worth?

There are plenty of excellent reasons to purchase in home, but if your priority is to grow your money, investing in the market is going to provide far more lucrative returns.

"[Residential housing returns are] not making anybody rich," Roberge says. "You're barely keeping up with inflation, not to mention all of the costs that go along with owning a home."

Indeed, a study from London Business School and Credit Suisse found that, after adjusting for inflation, housing offered returns around 1.3 percent per year from 1900 to 2011. By contrast, the average annualized total return for the S&P 500 index over the past 90 years is 9.8 percent.

"Owning a home may help you save money, but it won't help you make money," concludes CNBC's Diana Olick, citing another new study conducted by Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University and the University of Wyoming.