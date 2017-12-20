These changes under the GOP tax plan affect homeowners

After the many twists and turns that the Republican tax-overhaul legislation has taken thus far, it might be unclear to homeowners what's in store for them.

In a nutshell, not much that will help them save more on taxes. The bill, expected to receive final approval by lawmakers on Wednesday, includes a variety of changes that could make homeownership a more costly proposition for some taxpayers.

On top of making modifications to the mortgage interest deduction, the bill limits the deductibility of property taxes and state and local income taxes to a combined $10,000. In states such as New York and California where home prices and property taxes are high, this change means some homeowners could face bigger tax bills beginning next year.