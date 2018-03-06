'Real Housewives of New York City's' Bethenny Frankel reveals how much her first apartment cost

Reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel's real estate resume is pretty impressive: She's transformed a stunning $6.95 million Tribeca condo, renovated a swanky $4.2 million Soho space and has two huge summer homes in the Hamptons.

But she hasn't always lived in such decadent digs. In fact, Frankel's first apartment was a small studio with zero style.

"My first apartment was on 28th and Park in Manhattan and it was a studio apartment, so everything was in one room," Frankel tells CNBC Make It, adding that at the time, she was going to New York University.