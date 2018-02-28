Bethenny Frankel: How to make home decor look expensive on a budget   

"Back then, who knew that you could have your own faucets and handles, and any choices, carpets, flooring?" Frankel says. "It didn't even occur to me. I didn't realize you could customize anything until five years ago. It just never occurred to me that the color of a counter-top was your choice."

Frankel's tips to make an apartment look expensive on a budget

Now, on Bravo's new show "Bethenny & Fredrik," Frankel teams up with real estate tycoon and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing: New York," Fredrik Eklund, who boasts nearly $1 billion in closed sales in 2017. Despite her status as one of the highest-paid reality stars and a multi-millionaire entrepreneur, on the new show, Frankel is the voice of reason, known for being a stickler when it comes to staying on budget.

"I call her the Budget Queen," Eklund tells real estate site StreetEasy.

Here are some of her best tips for designs that only look expensive.

1. Mix highs and lows

"I think renovating is a little bit like fashion or getting dressed and wanting to look good, but not break the bank. It's about highs and lows," Frankel tells CNBC Make It. "So when you get dressed, you might want to have expensive shoes, but then buy an inexpensive top from H&M."

When it comes to determining what to save and splurge on, Frankel tells CNBC Make It, "You have to pick your spots. You can't cut corners and you can't have it be cheap where things are going to be breaking down and handles will be falling off."

So invest in the items that have staying power and get a lot of use — for example, she says your floors have to be excellent quality, as do things like stone counters in a kitchen. And save money on things that are low-traffic or that you'll want to change more frequently, like window treatments.

When Frankel re-modeled her 3,400 square foot Tribeca apartment, which she bought in 2011, she mixed high and low by using designer fabrics and custom wallpapers from Ted Tyler, along with off-the-shelf finds from affordable retailers like Ikea and CB2, according to Traditional Home.