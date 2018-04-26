The best athletes share 4 traits. They have nothing to do with sports

When it comes to success, few physically embody that state better than sports stars.

Yet, while precision, strength and unwavering stamina are vital to athletic careers, what sets the winners apart from the losers comes down to a handful of underlying values — and they go far beyond sporting acumen.

That's according to motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Don Yaeger, who built a career studying some of the world's greatest athletes.

He's met more than his fair share of winners in his decades spent as a Sports Illustrated journalist, from legendary American football star Walter Payton to renowned basketball coach John Wooden, and he said the best among them all exhibited the same four traits.