7 sports strategies you can use to succeed in business

Athletes are some of the most widely-admired, well-respected professionals in America. Among the 100 most watched television shows in 2017, 81 were sports broadcasts and, according to Forbes, the sports industry is expected to reach a value of $73.9 billion by 2019.

Sports remain a central national pastime but, as all fans know, these athletes wouldn't enjoy their amazing results without hard work, strategy, and the latest advances in a number of fields.

There are plenty of lessons to be learned from these high performers. Take a look at these seven sports strategies and start applying them to your business today.