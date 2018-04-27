'Staten Island Hustle' star: This one trick can help you network like a pro

Adolfo LaCola's ability to hustle has gotten him far in life: Though he started from humble beginnings, the son of Italian immigrants growing up on Staten Island, New York, he worked his way to the upper echelons of the music industry, becoming the co-owner of Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah's record label.

Today, he's an entrepreneur, investor and star of CNBC's "Staten Island Hustle." On the show, LaCola helps devise new business ideas and schemes with his fellow cast members — Dom Detore, Mike Palmer, Tony DeCicco and Ron Montana — to make extra money.

During his career, there has been one crucial skill that's helped him succeed, LaCola tells CNBC Make It: networking.

"My best advice that I can give anybody is to definitely network anywhere you are," LaCola says. "Always keep in mind who works where [and] what they can do."