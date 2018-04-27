This airline will pay you $4,000 a month to travel the world for free with your BFF

The winning duo — either two content creators or one who brings a friend, significant other or parent — will have to take eight two-to-four day trips to any WOW air destinations, plus a minimum of four domestic trips in Iceland. Cities serviced by WOW airlines include Barcelona, Berlin, Montreal, New York, Paris and Tel Aviv.

All of the trips must happen during the 10-week duration of the job, which runs from June 1 through August 15.

Flights, hotels, travel activities and home base accommodation in downtown Reykjavik will all be paid for by WOW air. (The travelers' home-base apartment in Reykjavik — pretty nice digs — is pictured above.) In addition, WOW air tells CNBC Make It it will pay each guide a monthly stipend of approximately $4,000 per person.

Travelers will have to cover their own meals, as well as their travel to the closest city WOW air operates from on their way to Reykjavik.

To apply, would-be globe trotters who are at least 18 years old and speak English must make a two-minutes-or-less travel video about their hometown and upload it to the WOW air Travel Guide website. One video will be selected as the winner and announced on May 18th on WOW air's social media channels.

The airline will be accepting applications for the role until May 14th.

"The expectations are high," Wow air says in a written statement about the contest. "This will likely be the biggest marketing campaign WOW air has launched."

