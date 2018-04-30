How Gaby Dunn found that being 'Bad with Money' can be good for your career

The most important things to do with your money before 30 7:13 PM ET Tue, 15 Nov 2016 | 01:13

But at that moment, the stock market was crashing, the media industry was contracting and, like many millennials, Dunn found herself scrambling for gigs. "I wanted to be a print reporter," she remembers. "I had worked at The Boston Globe and was very invested in print journalism. And then, as I was graduating … they dropped print from the major, and it felt very scary."'

Moving to New York later that year, she found herself in a hyper-competitive world, full of talented people with similar dreams. The precocious success of Lena Dunham and Donald Glover was intimidating. Dunn says she worked days, nights and weekends because "there was this idea in my mind that, while I'm sleeping, other people are succeeding."

That Dunn worked as a freelancer caused another set of problems. "I was, like, constantly scrounging for money and trying to figure out when my paychecks were going to come in," she says.

Yet full-time employment turned out to have its dangers, too. After moving from New York to Los Angeles in 2013, she went to work, briefly, for BuzzFeed — an experience that left her determined to hang on to her own ideas and intellectual property. Leaving that job put her in the position to write and sell scripts, and to start a podcast when the opportunity arose.

Young workers should be wary of companies offering perks like kegerators and frequent parties while also hanging on to employees' content and all the artistic credit, Dunn cautions, echoing fellow writer Ashley C. Ford: "The company is not your friend." In other words, look past the supposed benefits to who's capturing the real value.

A writing credit on a video beats out a free IPA any day of the week.

"There's this very weird thing that's happening now for young people, and it's companies creating a sort of fun, friendly culture where everyone's your friend, and why would you ever betray your relatives? The company is your identity," she says. "If you criticize a company, the people who work there will come after you. I'm like, 'Why are you carping for this million-dollar corporation?' They will fire you tomorrow. They don't care."