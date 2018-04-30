How Gaby Dunn found that being 'Bad with Money' can be good for your career

Gaby Dunn can't listen to her own podcast — at least not the early episodes. "I'm really embarrassed about things that I said," she admits, particularly the details she revealed about her bank balance and conversations she'd had with her student-loan servicer.
But that's exactly what makes "Bad With Money With Gaby Dunn" so fresh. Dunn is candid and funny. She's not a personal-finance expert and doesn't pretend to be. Instead, she's just another "deadbeat," as she jokingly puts it, trying to get her financial life in order.
As Dunn tells it, the idea for the show grew precisely out of her lack of financial knowledge. In talks with Panoply to do a podcast, she told the network, "I have no idea how to do anything [with money] and it's the biggest stressor in my life and I keep it a secret from everyone. And they were like, 'Let's do a show about that!' And I said, 'Yeah, sure.'"
Now "Bad With Money" is in its third season, having racked up fans and accolades along the way, and Dunn is writing a book based on the show, due out next year. That's just one of her many projects.