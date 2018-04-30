Jay Leno has 3 simple rules for buying collector cars that will go up in value

Jay Leno says this is the No. 1 mistake people make when buying a car 11:59 AM ET Thu, 18 Jan 2018 | 01:01

"If you have a car that you think is just beautiful and you enjoy washing and polishing it, and it's fun to drive and it's technically interesting, then it'll probably go up in value," says Leno, who is currently kicking off the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

He never buys a car simply because he thinks it will appreciate, though. In fact, when he bought the McLaren F1, "I never thought it would go up in value," he tells CNBC Make It. "I bought it because I liked it."

"If you're just trying to buy cars for investment purposes, you'll always be disappointed because you'll never make enough money," he continues. "But if you buy something that you like, if it goes down in value, then at least you still like it."

