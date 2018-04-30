Jay Leno has 3 simple rules for buying collector cars that will go up in value

Jay Leno's impressive auto collection consists of more than 100 vehicles. And some of them have proven to be valuable investments: "I have a McLaren F1 I bought 20 years ago for $800,000 and somebody offered me $17 million for it the other day," the car connoisseur and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" tells CNBC Make It.
If you're looking to invest in antique or collector cars, Leno has three basic rules:
- The vehicle should be of technical or historical interest.
- It should be fun to drive.
- It should be pleasant to look at.