CEO of a billion-dollar company shares her top 3 tips for succeeding early in your career

Today, online networks and company Slack channels have become common forms of communication. But Howroyd warns that if you're not careful, these communication tools can do more harm than good to your career.

"All of us see what happens when somebody wants to throw out a tweet or make a comment on social media and they believe that they've expressed themselves to the world," she says. "That is a very flat-sided [form of] communication."

Rather than having your message misconstrued via a social platform or online chat, Howroyd says you should practice "circular, complete communication" in which you always talk to people directly.

"As a matter of fact, for those of you who are still using email, one of the things that I've done in my business is I've said, 'If you talk about somebody in the company on email to me, then copy them on it,'" she says. "Let's keep the communication very clear, very honest and very complete."

It can be tough to know whose advice to take early in your career. But Howroyd says these guidelines "will get you a lot of places in life" and will "make sure you get there in a dynamic way."

"It's certainly what has supported me"

Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: How Janice Bryant Howroyd turned a $900 loan from her mom into a billion-dollar business