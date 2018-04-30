CEO of billion-dollar Zuora reveals a key management lesson he learned the hard way

In 2011, a few early staffers who Tzuo had hired from Salesforce left the company. "I thought they would stay for the whole journey," Tzuo recalled. "When they left, I had a strong personal feeling of rejection."

That's also when Tzuo went through a 360-degree review with Richard A. Hagberg, an organizational psychologist who consulted for tech companies like Twitter and Dropbox. Tzuo took the Three Pillars of Leadership test, and the results showed that he ranked highest in the category of Visionary Evangelist but low in Relationship Builder.

"As an entrepreneur, you are always exercising your dominant hand, which is focusing on the vision and driving people to do work." Thinking back, Tzuo said his early leadership style might work for a small start-up but not when a company reaches a large scale.

Tzuo decided to make changes. At Hagberg's suggestion, he read through the book "5 Dysfunctions of Teams" by Patrick Lencioni. Now he looks for the best in his staff members and makes an effort to praise them.

He also changed the culture of the workplace: Once a week, he takes his management team out for dinner, and every quarter, he takes his direct staff for offsite team-building activities. The last one was in Berkeley, California, and he even flew in employees from the East Coast offices.

The company also gives out a "Z-Awesome" award every quarter to two individual employees and one team across its global offices, based on peer nominations.