The No. 1 thing Bill Gates wishes he'd done in college

The sparse social life Gates said he did have was thanks to his classmate and good college friend Steve Ballmer. The two started out as dorm hall neighbors who would go see movies and study together, even though "Ballmer was very different from Gates on the surface," according to the Harvard Gazette. Unlike Gates, Ballmer was extroverted and involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, including social clubs and campus publications.

In their sophomore year, Ballmer helped Gates make the cut from a pool of over 200 students to join one of Harvard's exclusive all-male social clubs.

"I was so antisocial, I never would have even known [the social clubs] existed, but Steve Ballmer decided I needed to have some exposure to, I guess, drinking," Gates said with a laugh at the Q&A.

"He got me punched through the Fox Club," Gates added, referring to the selection process. "So I would go to those events, and that was highly educational."

Ballmer went on to become one of Microsoft's earliest employees, later succeeding Gates as the company's CEO in 2000.