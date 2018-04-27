The No. 1 thing Bill Gates wishes he'd done in college

Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard two years into his college education to start Microsoft, the business that would make him a millionaire by age 26. Now, over 40 years later, Gates says there is still one thing he regrets about his Harvard years.
"Well, I wish I had been more sociable," Gates told students at Harvard during a Q&A on Thursday.
Instead of mingling with his peers, Gates said his college priorities were almost solely academics. "I wish I had gotten to know more people," he said. "I was just so into being good at the classes and taking lots of classes."