You could become a 401(k) millionaire in as little as 18 years—here's how to know

Thanks to the unrelenting rise in the stock market since 2009, there's now a trend on social media to share your 401(k) balance, especially if it's over a million bucks. Despite the distastefulness of bragging, just the fact that more people are talking about saving for retirement via their 401(k) is a good thing.

Make no doubt about it, being a 401(k) millionaire is very impressive given the maximum contribution limit has never been higher than 2018's contribution limit of $18,500. When I was first able to contribute to a 401(k) in 1999, the maximum contribution limit was only $10,000.

Check out the chart below for details.