Why self-made billionaire Ray Dalio says, 'The money has been an accident'

Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City in 1975, right after he earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. Bridgewater is now the largest hedge fund in the world, managing around $160 billion for more than 350 clients.

Although Dalio himself has seen massive success — and has become a billionaire in the process — he says he never set out to get rich.

"When I look back on whatever my past has been and the successes, my greatest rewards have been the people and the relationships that I've had," he tells Stephen J. Dubner on an episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast. "The money has been an accident. I mean, it's a good accident, but I happened to be playing a game that I love."

Dalio built his company from the ground up by focusing on relationships with his peers and employees, which he considers fundamental to success.