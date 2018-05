Steve Jobs once said, "People with passion can change the world."

There is going to be hard work and difficulty in any pursuit. Just remember to ask yourself, "Is my vision more powerful than the obstacles at hand?" Even if there are moments when you don't believe it, find a way to say "yes."

"You've got to find what you love," Jobs continued. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it."

Apple's innovative success went beyond creating products to creating experiences for users.