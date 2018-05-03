Before Melissa Alcantara became "Fitgurl Mel" — the incarnation of a vibrant celebrity trainer who's helped whip Kim Kardashian into shape — there was just Melissa, a self-described "yo-yo dieter" who drank and smoked too much.

The difference now is that the current version of Alcantara gained strength in a place not usually associated with building muscle and trimming fat: Her mind.

"It's all in your head," the Bronx native told CNBC Make It. "It's all mental, especially when your goals and expectations are high."

Although Alcantara is known today as a health and fitness expert she was once a depressed drinker and smoker. The 33 year-old knew she needed to change her lifestyle, after she gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy. At the time, she weighed 196 pounds and was not able to get rid of her baby weight.

Alcantara said she's always been a "yo-yo dieter" and falling victim to binge eating. She also overindulged in cigarettes and alcohol, she added — until, of all things, a TV infomercial prompted her to change her life.