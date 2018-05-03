VISIT CNBC.COM

The exclusive Kentucky Derby menu only 14 percent of racegoers get to enjoy

On Saturday, May 5, more than 160,000 people will watch the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. And 22,000 lucky attendees, those who bought tickets for the premium dining areas, will have access to executive chef David Danielson's official menu.

Tickets for Millionaires Row and the Skye Terrace, which are the exclusive, interior dining rooms, start at $36,000 per table of eight. The table, which is good for both Friday and Saturday, includes a chef's table buffet and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, among other amenities like live mutuel tellers and self-service betting machines.

Attendees can also purchase tickets for the Luxury Trackside Club for $2,750 per person. The two-day package comes with all-inclusive catering and open bar, plus other amenities.

Here's exactly what the roughly 14 percent of racegoers with premium dining access will be eating this weekend:

Appetizers

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Charred pecans and maple-bourbon reduction

Newsom's Ham
Roasted beets, Capriole goat cheese and tarragon

Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad
Goat cheese

Chilled Oysters
Country ham-green apple mignonette, fennel, celery and caviar

Cracklins' with Pimento Cheese

Sides

Cornbread
Bourbon honey butter

Roasted Carrots
Bourbon butter and fine herbs

Buttermilk and Chive Smashed Potatoes

Entrees

Mushroom Braised Pork Medallions
Louismill grits and pickled asparagus

Chef Carved Roasted Turkey Breast
Bourbon peach glaze

Lamb Bolognaise Ziti Pasta
Ricotta and mint

Desserts

Apple Cranberry Crisp
Vanilla bean ice cream

Bourbon Caramel Crème Brûlée

