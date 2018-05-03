The exclusive Kentucky Derby menu only 14 percent of racegoers get to enjoy

On Saturday, May 5, more than 160,000 people will watch the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. And 22,000 lucky attendees, those who bought tickets for the premium dining areas, will have access to executive chef David Danielson's official menu.

Tickets for Millionaires Row and the Skye Terrace, which are the exclusive, interior dining rooms, start at $36,000 per table of eight. The table, which is good for both Friday and Saturday, includes a chef's table buffet and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, among other amenities like live mutuel tellers and self-service betting machines.

Attendees can also purchase tickets for the Luxury Trackside Club for $2,750 per person. The two-day package comes with all-inclusive catering and open bar, plus other amenities.

Here's exactly what the roughly 14 percent of racegoers with premium dining access will be eating this weekend: