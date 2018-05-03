Tim Allen drives a $90,000 Dodge Demon, the fastest-accelerating car on the market

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," host Jay Leno sets up a couple of surprises for his old buddy Tim Allen, who, it seems, only agreed to be on the show so he could drive the world's fastest-accelerating production car: a 2018 Dodge SRT Demon. "It's just the coolest looking car I've ever seen," he says.

"Well, that's why I brought you here today," replies Leno, just before bringing out a 1955 Dodge La Femme, the first car to be designed by men for women.

"This is the Demon?" asks Allen. "It looks different in person."