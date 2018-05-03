VISIT CNBC.COM

Tim Allen drives a $90,000 Dodge Demon, the fastest-accelerating car on the market

Tim Allen and Jay Leno go head to head in a drag race with a twist
On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," host Jay Leno sets up a couple of surprises for his old buddy Tim Allen, who, it seems, only agreed to be on the show so he could drive the world's fastest-accelerating production car: a 2018 Dodge SRT Demon. "It's just the coolest looking car I've ever seen," he says.

"Well, that's why I brought you here today," replies Leno, just before bringing out a 1955 Dodge La Femme, the first car to be designed by men for women.

"This is the Demon?" asks Allen. "It looks different in person."

The La Femme is pink and white and its original price of $2,518 included a matching pink purse, parasol, boots and raincoat. It's now valued at $100,000.

They take the La Femme out for a ride in Allen's hometown of Detroit. There, the comedian tells stories about his early years on stage, drag racing on Woodward Avenue, and his brief stint in prison for drug violations, before landing his iconic role on the ABC sitcom "Home Improvement."

Eager to please his guest and entertain his viewers at the same time, Leno tells Allen, "I'm going to make your dream come true. We're going to relive the past. I talked to the police. They're going to set up a drag race for you and I on Woodward."

"I'm cautiously optimistic that this will be fun," says Allen. They arrive on Woodward to find two 1916 Ford Model T Runabouts with 20 horsepower engines and top speeds of 45 mph.

"I can't trust you," Allen says when he sees the cars. But he exacts his vengeance by winning their race even after giving up an early lead. "You had a weight disadvantage," he tells Leno.

Leno, a good loser, at last gives The Tool Man what he came for: A chance behind the wheel of the Dodge Demon.

The car sells for $89,062 and is powered by a 840-horsepower Supercharged Hemi V8 engine. Its top speed is 168 mph, and it is capable of going 0 to 60 in just 2.3 seconds. (Later in the episode, Leno hits 200 mph in a 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1.)

"Yeah baby," Allen yells, as spots the Demon coming in the distance. "Hell yeah!"

He hops in and blasts off down Woodward, churning up a cloud of burnt rubber. Then, after Leno looks at the camera and says, "I got another surprise for Tim," a police car takes off in pursuit.

CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Video by Richard Washington

