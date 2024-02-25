Stand-up comic made $19 an hour on Taskrabbit waiting in line: 'This job requires absolutely zero special skills'

Stand-up comedian Casey James Salengo has picked up some interesting side hustles.

In the fall of 2022, just after signing up for hustle site Taskrabbit, the 37-year-old was hired to deliver a birthday fish to a man while saying "Branzino boys for life." The task took about two hours and paid $32 altogether.

These days, the New York-based comic juggles stand-up, delivering flowers, cleaning houses and various other jobs. He does a few out-of-town gigs per month in nearby states including Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware. And though he spends less time on Taskrabbit, specifically, he managed to do some other unique hustles early in his tenure on the site.

Another odd side gig he got hired for: Standing in line for someone.