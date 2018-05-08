This brainstorming strategy helped Steve Jobs generate his most creative ideas

If you find yourself stumped while brainstorming, consider adopting one of Steve Jobs' strategies for generating new ideas.

The late Apple founder was known to do much of his creative thinking while taking a walk. He regularly held brainstorming meetings while walking, especially if the discussion was about a serious subject.

In the book "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson, the author recalls inviting Jobs to speak on a panel. Jobs declined the speaking engagement but noted that he would attend the event so the two could take a walk and talk. "I didn't yet know that taking a long walk was his preferred way to have a serious conversation," writes Isaacson. "It turned out that he wanted me to write a biography of him."

The Apple founder's longtime friend Robert Friedland also recalls seeing Jobs "always walking around barefoot." On the Apple campus, Jobs and chief designer Jony Ive were often seen taking walks as they brainstormed new designs and concepts.