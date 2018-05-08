JetBlue is flying New York City pizza to L.A. — here's how to get it

Pizza places generally deliver within a two- to five-mile radius, but famous Patsy's Pizzeria in Manhattan, New York, will be going an extra 2,800 miles to Los Angeles, thanks to a partnership with JetBlue.

May 9 to 11, the airline will deliver 350 Patsy's Pizzeria pies daily, from the East Coast (JFK) to the West Coast (LAX).

The entire process starts at historic Patsy's Pizzeria in East Harlem, where the pizzas are made fresh and baked in a coal-fire oven. From there, they will be packed in coolers for the flight at 8 a.m. EST then, once arriving at LAX at 1:30 p.m. PST, brought to a kitchen and prepped for final delivery to a customer's home.

The stunt, called Pie in the Sky, is to promote the airline's LA to NYC route, but the company says it consulted with a specially trained pizzaiolo (pizza chef) to ensure quality is maintained throughout the delivery process, which will take more than eight hours.

New York City is known for having the best pizza in the world (thanks to the local water, some say) but still, that's a long time to get a pie.

"In Italy, Roman-style pizza is often made early in the morning and served from a display case so that people can pick up a slice of their choice at any time of day, reheat and enjoy," says Daniele Uditi, master pizzaiolo at award-winning Pizzana in Los Angeles. "Since I have a background in bread making, I'm always concerned about how well the crust will hold up over a long period of time. No matter what, it will be interesting to taste."

Any L.A. resident that lives in the delivery zone can order either the 16-inch cheese ($12) or pepperoni ($15). To start an order, customers must ensure their zip code is in the delivery zone, then order the pizza promptly at 12 a.m. PST every day. It's first come, first serve, with only 350 pies available daily. Once ordered, you can track your pizza for the free delivery (and the tip is on JetBlue) between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. PST.