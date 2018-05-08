NFL star Ndamukong Suh shares the best lesson he’s learned from his mentor Warren Buffett

NFL star Ndamukong Suh, one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league, recently signed a yearlong contract with the Los Angeles Rams for $14 million. Appropriately, when it comes to his finances, Suh has got an all-star mentor: Warren Buffett himself.
Suh's biggest takeaway from working with the icon is simple: Don't be complacent.
"When you look at people who have created great wealth and even Warren Buffett himself, he's made the majority of his money after he was 50," he tells CNBC in the new documentary, "Warren Buffett: Investor. Teacher. Icon." "And we're so young — I think that's where guys gotta understand that you're afforded a great opportunity, but it also takes great responsibility."