NFL star Ndamukong Suh shares the best lesson he’s learned from his mentor Warren Buffett

Suh's no stranger to the harsh realities of NFL contracts. He made headlines when he signed a six-year, $114 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2015, but that didn't automatically translate to a nine-figure paycheck. When players sign huge contracts, they should really cut that number in half to get a better picture of their earnings, he explains to Business Insider.

And, thanks in part to Buffett, Suh knows that the money he makes from football isn't everything. He's already preparing other streams of income to sustain him whenever he's done playing. "If you want to maintain your same lifestyle, you have to continue to work to bring in that cash flow," he says in the CNBC documentary.

With Buffett's guidance, the player has made investments in real estate, technology and restaurants. And although he's got the Oracle of Omaha advising him, Suh makes a point of remaining hands-on with his money.

"I've always loved numbers, so I like to be involved and understand what's going on, not just [be] a person who always wants to take great advice," he says. "Understanding my investments, understanding how to be sustainable and understanding how I can progress my family to the future is going to be huge."