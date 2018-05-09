Bill Gates says he's 'obsessed' with this new website — here's why

Bill Gates is well known for sharing his favorite books, but now the billionaire philanthropist has revealed his latest obsession is a website, one he says "capture[s] the most complete picture of humanity I've seen yet," according to a Gates Notes blog post published on Tuesday.

It's called Dollar Street, and it's an interactive site that illustrates how life looks similar — and different — for people across different income levels, cultures and countries. It brings this idea to life by urging its audience to "imagine the world as a street ordered by income."

"People from different continents, with the same income, are neighbors on Dollar Street," explains the site's co-creator, Anna Rosling Ronnlund, in a press release.

Created by Ronnlund (the co-author of one of Gates' favorite books "Factfulness") and the independent Swedish foundation Gapminder, the website documents over 264 homes in 50 countries, with photographers taking snap shots of daily life and objects, even things that seem trivial, like toothbrushes. Overall, the website says it has over 30,000 photos and 10,000 videos. It uses them to "show how people on all different income levels meet their universal human needs," according to the release.

An interactive graphic at the top of the page features houses lined up on a street. By sliding the ticker at the top of the page to the left, you'll explore the lives of people toward the poorer end of the spectrum, while sliding to the right sends you toward the richer homes.