Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in the 10 most expensive US cities

Living in San Francisco costs 92.9 percent more than the U.S. average, according to data from Kiplinger. Residing in Manhattan is even worse: It costs 138.6 percent more than average.

So what does it take to afford the country's most expensive locations? Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It found the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

These numbers account for a family of two adults and one child and don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's a look at the living wages for the 10 most expensive cities in the U.S., according to Kiplinger's 2018 ranking, as compared to the median annual income for each, according to the U.S. Census.