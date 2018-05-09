VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in the 10 most expensive US cities

The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.
Living in San Francisco costs 92.9 percent more than the U.S. average, according to data from Kiplinger. Residing in Manhattan is even worse: It costs 138.6 percent more than average.

So what does it take to afford the country's most expensive locations? Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It found the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

These numbers account for a family of two adults and one child and don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's a look at the living wages for the 10 most expensive cities in the U.S., according to Kiplinger's 2018 ranking, as compared to the median annual income for each, according to the U.S. Census.

10. San Diego, California

Cost of living: 46.1 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $67,773
Median household income: $68,117
2016 population: 1,406,630

9. Los Angeles, California

Cost of living: 48 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $65,963
Median household income: $51,538
2016 population:3,976,322

8. Boston, Massachusetts

Cost of living: 48.2 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $66,523
Median household income: $58,516
2016 population: 673,184

7. Seattle, Washington

Cost of living: 49 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $61,920
Median household income: $74,458
2016 population: 704,352

6. Oakland, California

Cost of living: 49.5 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $78,386
Median household income: $57,778
2016 population: 420,005

5. Washington, D.C.

Cost of living: 55.7 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $65,427
Median household income: $72,935
2016 population: 681,170

4. Brooklyn, New York

Cost of living: 82 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $67,817
Median household income: $50,640
2016 population: 2,648,771

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Cost of living: 88.3 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $62,701
Median household income: $77,161
2016 population: 988,650

2. San Francisco, California

Cost of living: 92.9 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $78,386
Median household income: $87,701
2016 population: 870,887

1. Manhattan, New York

Cost of living: 138.6 percent above U.S. average
Living wage: $67,817
Median household income: $75,513
2016 population: 1,664,727

